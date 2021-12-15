TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Why Tesla lags Santa rally and could grinch back to $900

- Tesla continues to lose ground as profit-taking and CEO selling pressures remain.
- TSLA stock closes nearly 1% lower on Tuesday.
- Tesla did manage some form of intraday bounce.
Tesla (TSLA) shares remain under pressure after a brief hiatus on Tuesday saw it rally slightly into the close. Earlier $900 had looked to be in serious jepoardy as the hangover effect from the CEO selling more chunks of stock and some understandable profit-taking hit Tesla. Ahead of the Fed decision later today, growth names have been suffering disproportionally with a speedier taper, and the potential for a more hawkish narrative is now elevated. We do feel the market may be overestimating this slightly and that Omicron may see the Fed err on the side of caution. However, we still expect TSLA to struggle for year-end momentum.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, 15-minute
Tesla Stock News
Elon Musk is racking up the person of the year awards with the Financial Times (FT) naming him person of the year, adding to the gong he received from Time Magazine. "For all the eccentric and provocative tweets that strike some as childish, he is one of the most transformational business figures of the era. For that reason, the FT is making him its Person of the Year for 2021," FT Editor Roula Khalaf said.
Some conflicting news flow arrived over the last 48 hours. First, The Washington Post reports that six Tesla workers have filed additional lawsuits alleging sexual harassment. Meanwhile, in Paris a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 has resulted in one fatality. The French Transport Minister says there is no suggestion that the accident was caused by a technical fault. "There are no elements that would lead one to believe it was tied to a technical problem," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RMC radio, according to Reuters.
Tesla Stock Forecast
The bearish trap has been set with the close below $1,000 and yesterday's subsequent fall. If this is a bear trap, it is very well constructed, and we too are falling for it. We see more losses culminating in a test of $910. This neatly fills the gap created by the "Hertz" rally and retraces nearly two months worth of gains. We have a declining RSI and MACD and declining volume. Tesla is down again in Wednesday's premarket.
The big shadow over this neat-sounding theory is the Fed appearing later on Wednesday. A more dovish stance could see a risk-on spike. Then it becomes a battle between year end profit taking and short-term meme players. We still feel $910 is the more likely outcome. A break above $1,000 is the pivot to change this stance.
TSLA 1-day chart
