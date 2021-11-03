TSLA Stock Price and Forecast: Is Tesla a bubble?

- Tesla has its first down day in five sessions.
- Tesla stock falls just over 3% as Hertz confusion reigns.
- TSLA options volume remains elevated as call buying dominates.
Tesla (TSLA) shares finally had a down day on Tuesday, which was badly needed after the latest record-breaking run. The question is whether this is sustainable though that is not really at the forefront of short-term traders' minds, but this continued move in Tesla shares could be symptomatic of the larger inflation or pumping in equities from years of central bank money printing. How that will end remains to be seen, but our guess is not well. We may have some more air to pump into this balloon just yet though, and that is an argument for another forum.
Tesla has continued to confound traditional valuation metrics. The increase in market cap over the last week has surpassed the combined total market cap of the largest automakers. Short-term traders need not be too concerned with that. This is a momentum play, but longer-term investors should surely be searching for justification and guarding their portfolios. Our TSLA chart below shows the parabolic return generated from an investment in Telsa at the start of the pandemic. Over 1,000% for Tesla in one year and counting for a mainline stock is extraordinary. This is no GameStop or AMC.
TSLA 1-day chart, February 2020 to current
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
Call volume remains elevated in Tesla with the $1,000 strike expiring this Friday, November 5, having the largest open interest at 20,967 contracts. Tesla has topped the charts for options volume on the US exchanges for over a week now. The Hertz (HTTZ) news was the catalyst, and we are not even sure what to make of this now after a series of contradictory news items. Well, not too contradictory from Elon Musk, who initially dampened the bottom-line impact, saying Tesla did not have a demand problem and added that the Hertz deal would have no impact on Tesla's economics. He went further saying there was no signed contract with Hertz yet.
Hertz retorted that it was seeing very strong early demand for Teslas and that deliveries of Teslas had already begun. Hertz is certainly in need of some positive copy, and coupling with Tesla is a surefire way to generate that. Hertz is certainly in the shadows of rival Avis Budget (CAR) after the move in that stock yesterday. A 108% pop for Avis (CAR) arrived after they smashed EPS projections.
Tesla is the hottest ticket in town right now. UBER certainly thinks so as it announced on Wednesday that Tesla cars will be available to buy or lease. Uber operates a clean air fee, which allows Uber drivers to take advantage of Uber deals with partners such as Nissan. Reuters reports that Tesla is now added to that list of partners.
See more Tesla motors news here.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
Our Tesla graph below finally shows us a red marker as the shares give up some of the strong momentum. Premarket is looking tough also, and this should come as no surprise. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is overbought and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is stretched, as is the stock price. Support is at $1,120 from the second stage of the parabolic move and then the $1,000 round number – the staging point of the first move. If $1,000 breaks, then the gap will likely get filled to $910.
TSLA 1-day chart
