Tesla did have a bit of bad news on Friday as the company announced a small recall of 947 vehicles. The issue had to do with a minor delay in the rearview image, which doesn’t quite meet NHTSA standards. It is the fifth Tesla recall in the past four months, although this and the rest of the recalls have been solved by an over the air software update

According to CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson, Tesla is preparing to jump to the next level now that the Berlin GigaFactory is open for business. Nelson, who has a buy rating for Tesla’s stock, pointed to Berlin and the upcoming GigaFactory in Austin, Texas as catalysts that will let Tesla continue to grow its annual production. Tesla has a goal of hitting 20 million vehicles globally by 2030, which is about a 40% CAGR from 2022. Nelson also predicts that Tesla will begin to open more GIgaFactories around the world in the near future.

NASDAQ:TSLA finally saw its hot-streak come to an end on Friday as the EV industry leader snapped its recent eight-day winning streak. Shares of TSLA fell by 0.32% and closed the trading week at $1,010.64. The markets were undecided on Friday as the broader markets had a mixed session to close the week. All three major indices did manage their second consecutive positive week despite the ongoing situation in Ukraine continuing to weigh on investors. The Dow Jones added 153 basis points, the S&P 500 added 0.51%, and the NASDAQ was the lone index in the red on Friday, dipping by 0.16% during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.