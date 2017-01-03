Trump’s speech “will lay out an optimistic vision for the country – Rabobank

Michael Every, Head of FMR, Asia-Pacific, Rabobank, offers insights on what to expect from Trump’s congressional address due out shortly.

Key Quotes:

“Apparently, the speech will “ “Will lay out an optimistic vision for the country that crosses the traditional lines of party, race and socioeconomic status. It will invite Americans of all backgrounds to come together in the service of a stronger, brighter future” for the US, and will be addressed “to ALL Americans AS Americans—not to a coalition of special interests and minor issues.”

“Specific agenda talking points are apparently to include: tax and regulatory reform; making the workplace better for working parents; addressing the “disaster of Obamacare”; education; and a great rebuilding of the American military, which is so far the one that seems to be making the fastest headway. So, let’s wait and see…”