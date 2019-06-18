US Pres Trump has been crossing the airwaves with the following comments:
- He has a good relationship with Xi.
- US/China negotiating teams are starting to talk tomorrow, but it has to be a good deal.
- US Trump, asked if he wanted to demote Fed chair Powell, says: Let’s see what he does.
- The ECB has helped that part of the world.
