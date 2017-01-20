Trump's inauguration and French primary likely to dominate the weekend markets - BBH

According to the analysts at BBH, Trump's inauguration and related stories will likely dominate the weekend press.

Key Quotes

“Note that the French Socialists hold the first round of their primary on Sunday. The top two will face off on January 29. The polls suggest that former Socialist Macron, running as an independent, will likely handily beat any Socialist candidate. However, Le Pen's base is sufficient to ensure participation in the second round of the presidential election in May. The real issue is who will run against her. Currently, the center-right Republican candidate Fillon is the most likely, but Macron may offer a robust challenge. In the Socialist primary, it appears to be a contest between three former ministers, including former Prime Minister Valls, Montebourg (energy) and Hamon (education).”