US leadership aides who once thought Trump’s impeachment was unlikely now say they think it’s almost inevitable.

The House could eventually vote to oust Tump.

The Washington Post has reported that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been quietly sounding out top allies and lawmakers about whether the time has come to impeach President Trump - This is according to multiple Democratic officials, which the Washington Posts says is a major development in the ongoing investigation of the president that suggests the House could eventually vote to oust him.

The article reads as follows:

"Pelosi, according to multiple senior House Democrats and congressional aides, has asked colleagues whether they believe that Trump’s own admission that he pressured a Ukrainian leader to investigate a political foe is a tipping point. She was making calls as late as Monday night to gauge support in the caucus, and many leadership aides who once thought Trump’s impeachment was unlikely now say they think it’s almost inevitable."



