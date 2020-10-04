Trump's doctors: The president may be discharged on Monday, his condition is improving

President Donald Trump may be discharged from the Walter Reed hospital on Monday, said his doctors.
Dr. Sean Conley and several other doctors have been briefing the press on Sunday morning and said the president's condition is improving. Trump has been given another infusion of Remdesivir, has no shortness of breath, and has an oxygen saturation level of 98%.
The physicians acknowledged that he had two transient episodes when the president's oxygen levels fell below 95%. However, Conley refused to say if Trump is in a room with additional oxygen pressure.
After Conley's upbeat assessment on Saturday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that the president's vital signs are "very concerning." Coney responded on Sunday by saying that Meadows' comments were "misconstrued."
Later on Saturday, Trump released a video in which he said he is feeling better and thanked his supporters. He added that the next days are the "real test."
The update from the Walter Reed hospital comes ahead of the opening in Asia. The S&P 500 fell on Friday but closed off the lows amid reported progress in talks between Republicans and Democrats on a new fiscal relief package.
