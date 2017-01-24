Trump’s budget director calls for urgent step on debt

President Donald Trump’s pick for budget director, Mick Mulvaney has called for urgent action to curb nearly $20 million national debt.

Mulvaney said the debt needs to be “addressed sooner rather than later” and added further that he would push Trump to cut Social Security and Medicare.

US budget deficits are seen rising under Trump. Mulvaney’s comments come at a time when Trump is planning to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure.