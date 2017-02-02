Trump’s “America first” policy to weaken US Dollar – Ex-Japan MOF

The former currency chief of Japan’s Ministry of Finance believes President Trump’s “America First” policy, which aims to reduce the trade deficit marks a fundamental shift in the country’s exchange rate policy.

The US has traditionally favored a strong dollar, but this model seems to be changing, said Hiroshi Watanabe, president of the Institute for International Monetary Affairs in Tokyo.

Watanabe added, “Japan is losing its longer-term strength and it is dangerous to put faith in the Yen as a safe haven currency going forward”.