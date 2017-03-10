Trump: ‘Wave goodbye to Puerto Rico’s debt’

Headlines from the US President Donald Trump are out on the wires now, via Bloomberg, as he spoke on the disaster-hit Puerto Rico late-Tuesday.

Key Points:

On Puerto Rico’s debt – ‘We're going to have to wipe that out’

‘Wave goodbye to that’ (debt)

Trump said late-Tuesday in an interview with Fox News, "They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out. You're going to say goodbye to that, I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs but whoever it is you can wave goodbye to that."