Trump vows 'phenomenal' tax announcement, no details yet - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday was on the wires, via Reuters, as said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks, and the dollar surged after his remarks, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform was slipping.

Key Highlights:

•"Lowering the overall tax burden on American business is big league. That's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule," Trump said during a White House meeting with airline industry executives.

•"We're going to be announcing something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax and developing our aviation infrastructure."

•"So we want to help you realize these goals by rolling back burdensome regulations, and you people are regulated probably as much as almost anybody, although I can think of a couple of industries that are even worse."

•The U.S. tax code has not been thoroughly overhauled since 1986 under Republican President Ronald Reagan.