Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations - China Daily - Reuters

Trump trade probe will 'poison' relations - China Daily - ReutersBy Eren Sengezer
According to a recent Reuters article, which cited a Chinese state-run newspaper, China Daily, "U.S. President Donald Trump's order to his top trade adviser to investigate supposedly unfair Chinese trade practices will "poison" relations between the two countries."
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Instead of advancing the United States' interests, politicising trade will only acerbate the country's economic woes, and poison the overall China-U.S. relationship
- It's unfair for Trump to put the burden on China for dissuading Pyongyang from its actions
- Hopefully, Trump will find another path. Things will become even more difficult if Beijing and Washington are pitted against each other
