US pres Trump: I’m not ready yet to make a deal with China.

US pres Trump: Trade deal with china harder if there's violence in HK.

President Trump has been reported that he is not ready to do a trade deal with China which is making for a negative start to the week.

Key comments:

Money is pouring into the US, Fed is not helping.

He does not expect a recession, says tax cuts gave consumers money to spend.

We are ‘open not to doing business’ with Huawei.

Huawei is a national security threat.

FX implications:

The usual suspects, such as the Yen and CHF will benefit from risk-off flows while the Aussie which nation relies on 30% of its GDP through doing business with China will suffer the consequences of a protracted trade war between the US and China.