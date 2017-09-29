Trump to unleash more global arms sales - Politico

Politico quoted three administration officials involved in the deliberations, the President Trump is considering to ease some restrictions on the US weapons sales overseas.

Key Points:

The changes, which could include enlisting the State Department and Pentagon to more actively advocate on behalf of American arms manufacturers, are set to be included in an executive order or presidential memorandum that Trump will issue this fall.

The new “arms transfer initiative,” being run out of the White House National Security Council, aims to make U.S. companies more competitive when allies are shopping for fighter jets, ground vehicles, warships, missile defenses and other military gear in an intensely competitive market.