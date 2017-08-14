Trump to sign executive order on infrastructure projects

Trump to sign executive order on infrastructure projectsBy Omkar Godbole
As per Reuters report, President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on environmental reviews and permitting for infrastructure projects.
The news is reportedly pushing US equity futures higher. The SP 500 futures are up 7 points or 0.28%. The easing tension between US and North Korea is also lifting the risk assets this Tuesday morning in Asia.
