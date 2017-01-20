Trump to be sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank notes that the President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States.

“The world will be watching the ceremony, which starts at 17:30 CET, and the inauguration speech in particular. It will be interesting to see whether Mr Trump provides more information on his actual economic policy, as the press conference last week was sparse on concrete information. While this is by no means a given, we may soon get an updated 100-day plan.”