Trump threatents to cancel the upcoming meeting if Mexico is unwilling to pay for wall - Twitter

The US President Donald Trump was out on the wires, via Twitter, noting that the US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost.

He further added that if Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.

Immediately after Trump's tweet, USDMXN spiked to session high level of 21.187, up +0.50% for the day.