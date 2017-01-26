Trump: "The wall" is necessary

Trump: "The wall" is necessaryBy Dhwani Mehta
Amid a quiet session, Reuters reports key points worth noting from Sean Hannity’s interview with the US President Trump, conducted earlier today.
Key Highlights:
Going to keep a lot of promises
Take care of a lot of people who need taking care of
Going to have extreme vetting on immigrants coming into the US.
"The wall" is necessary.
A balanced budget is fine but sometimes have to fuel the pump in the economy
A strong military is more important than a balanced budget
We need to rebuild our country and infrastructure. Our country is in bad shape.
Businesses know if they build a plant outside the US, their products will be taxed at the border.