Trump: "The wall" is necessary

Amid a quiet session, Reuters reports key points worth noting from Sean Hannity’s interview with the US President Trump, conducted earlier today.

Key Highlights:

Going to keep a lot of promises

Take care of a lot of people who need taking care of

Going to have extreme vetting on immigrants coming into the US.

"The wall" is necessary.

A balanced budget is fine but sometimes have to fuel the pump in the economy

A strong military is more important than a balanced budget

We need to rebuild our country and infrastructure. Our country is in bad shape.

Businesses know if they build a plant outside the US, their products will be taxed at the border.