Trump: “Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!”

The US President Donald Trump tweeted that "he just got off the phone with former American hostage Michael White, who is now in Zurich after being released from Iran. He will be on a U.S. plane shortly, and is COMING HOME to the UNITED STATES! We have now brought more than 40 American hostages and detainees back home since I took office. Thank you to Iran, it shows a deal is possible!"

Market implications

WTI trades at USD37.33/bbl, with oil prices drifting lower of late as question marks and trial balloons surrounding the date and outcome of June OPEC meeting swirl.

Before there was COVID-19, mind you, since the US assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Suleimani, at the start of the year, financial markets had been worrying about a spiral toward war and a spike in oil prices.