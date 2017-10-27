Trump tax overhaul under fire as Congress readies bill - RTRS

Trump tax overhaul under fire as Congress readies bill - RTRSBy Ross J Burland
Reuters (RTRS) reported that President Donald Trump’s plan for overhauling the U.S. tax system faced growing opposition from interest groups on Sunday.
Republicans are preparing to unveil sweeping legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes, although Reuters reported that they will not reveal their bill until Wednesday.
"However," reported RTRS, "the National Association of Home Builders, a powerful housing industry trade group, is already vowing to defeat it over a change for home mortgage deductions, according to the article, while Republican leaders try to head off opposition to possible changes to individual retirement savings and state and local tax payments."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.