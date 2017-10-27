Trump tax overhaul under fire as Congress readies bill - RTRS

Reuters (RTRS) reported that President Donald Trump’s plan for overhauling the U.S. tax system faced growing opposition from interest groups on Sunday.

Republicans are preparing to unveil sweeping legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes, although Reuters reported that they will not reveal their bill until Wednesday.

"However," reported RTRS, "the National Association of Home Builders, a powerful housing industry trade group, is already vowing to defeat it over a change for home mortgage deductions, according to the article, while Republican leaders try to head off opposition to possible changes to individual retirement savings and state and local tax payments."