Trump: Stock market has increased by $ 5.2 trln since the election on Nov 8

Trump: Stock market has increased by $ 5.2 trln since the election on Nov 8By Dhwani Mehta
The US President Trump crossed the wires last minutes, via Twitter, talking up on the US stock markets and overall economic outlook.
Key Quotes:
“Stock market has increased by 5.2 Trillion dollars since the election on November 8th, a 25% increase. Lowest unemployment in 16 years and..
If Congress gives us the massive tax cuts (and reform) I am asking for, those numbers will grow by leaps and bounds”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.