Trump: speaking at the American Center for Mobility

Trump: speaking at the American Center for MobilityBy Ross J Burland
President Trump is Making remarks at the American Center for Mobility.
Trump has reviewed American-made vehicles from the Detroit and held a round table with U.S. and foreign auto executives. He is making a speech on the industry currently.
Trump took the stand at the same time as Yellen's presser, so his comments are likely to be ignored for the mean time by traders. However, Trump is rallying up support for his trade objectives and manufacturing plans for America.