Trump: Southern transactions were not fair; Canada trade is different

During a joint presser, President Trump agreed with Canada's PM Justin Trudeau on the following matter:

•Is Canada a 'fair trader'? (question from a journalist) - PM Trudeau noted, "There are concerns for the millions of jobs families in Canada have thanks to the flow of good and services between our borders. However, millions of jobs in the US depend too of the good relationship between both countries.

•PM Trudeau: "We expect to continue talks to keep them and our focus in the next weeks and months is to support the integration of both economies."

•President Trump: "I totally agree with PM Trudeau's comments. What you all have to understand is that the southern boarder transactions 'were not fair' and we are going to talk to Mexico. As you know Ford and Fiat-Chrysler are coming to the US with billion of dollars in investments and thousands of jobs. The good people in america are going to get jobs. I am coming with tax cuts and more investments."