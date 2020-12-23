The US President Donald Trump has tweeted some friendly health advice to Iran ...

Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq... pic.twitter.com/0OCL6IFp5M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

...Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Market implications

The statements followed Sunday's news whereby ''the US Embassy confirms rockets targeting the International Zone (Green Zone) resulted in the engagement of embassy defensive systems," said a statement released by the embassy.

"We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible,'' the statement said.

There was little reaction to the news then nor to today's comment from Trump.