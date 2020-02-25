Trump sending coronavirus budget request to Congress – Politico

Politico reports that the Trump administration on Monday night is sending to Capitol Hill its $2.5 billion supplemental budget request for additional money to fight the coronavirus.

The package proposes using untouched money that has not been used, like unspent funds for Ebola, as well as new money, totaling over $2 billion, according to a person familiar with the supplemental package. Over $1 billion will go toward vaccine development and the other money will give HHS the flexibility to spend the cash as it sees fit, from stockpiling masks to paying for diagnostics.

After the Wall Stree close, Wall Street close: US benchmarks take a coronavirus nose-dive, second-biggest point drop in history in the DJIA, President Trump tweeted, "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"

The remarks followed a day where we saw the second-biggest daily point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the DJIA, in its 124-year history. Monday’s selloff marks the first time all three major benchmarks each fell by at least 3% on the same day since December 4th, 2018.