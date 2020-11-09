Trump seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying results

US President Donald Trump is seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying results, which leads the market to believe that he may have something.
Mitch McConnell is also backing the contestation.
The markets are presuming that a Democratic Party victory is a foregone conclusion, so anything that could be leading to the contrary would be a huge upset and would spark-up volatility.
It all boils down to whether Trump can reverse the outcome of the election by proving that there were enough invalid votes in enough states to win the 270 electoral votes for victory.
However, turning around the results in any particular state, even in Pennsylvania, will not do that and he has to prove a difference in several states.
The market has made up its mind that his efforts are nothing more than futile and counterproductive when considering he might wish to run for 2024.
If he goes all guns blazing and loses in court, and god forbid, at his voter's expense paying for the legal fees, he will lose face.
Meanwhile, the US dollar has been eye-catching on a day where the news of a vaccine has counteracted some of the Biden presumed victory and subsequent massive stimulus spending required to prop up the US economy drowning in the virus.
DXY technical analysis
As per Monday's analysis, the recent correction was forecasted as follows:
The correction has reached the target in a rapid move, which was not expected:
However, the market remains bearish with price below the 4-hour 21 moving average and MACD below zero.
The DXY could be on the verge of the next bearish impulse.
But, that is not to say that a deeper retracement couldn't play out, as illustrated above.
There is a lot of bad news that was priced into the US dollar.
The small percentage risk that Trump's US election decry can upset markets is still there and would be supportive of the greenback.
Coupled with the current wave of the virus and potential lockdowns, the dollar can still hold on.
