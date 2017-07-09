Trump, Schumer agree to pursue plan to repeal the debt ceiling - Washington Post

Trump, Schumer agree to pursue plan to repeal the debt ceiling - Washington PostBy Eren Sengezer
Citing three people familiar with the decision, the Washington Post in a recent article wrote, "President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have agreed to pursue a deal that would permanently remove the requirement that Congress repeatedly raise the debt ceiling."
Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the President encouraged Congressional leaders to find a more permanent solution to the debt ceiling. Moreover, House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a press conference on Thursday that he was opposed to scrapping the debt limit process, as reported by the Washington Post.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.