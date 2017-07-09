Trump, Schumer agree to pursue plan to repeal the debt ceiling - Washington Post

Citing three people familiar with the decision, the Washington Post in a recent article wrote, "President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have agreed to pursue a deal that would permanently remove the requirement that Congress repeatedly raise the debt ceiling."

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the President encouraged Congressional leaders to find a more permanent solution to the debt ceiling. Moreover, House Speaker Paul Ryan said at a press conference on Thursday that he was opposed to scrapping the debt limit process, as reported by the Washington Post.