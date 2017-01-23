Trump says he is going to cut taxes massively for middle class and companies - RTRS

By Haresh Menghani

The US President Donald Trump is out on wires, via Reuters, noting that he is going to cut taxes massively for middle class and companies. 

Key headlines:

•    Promises advantages for companies that make products in the US
•    Firms that move abroad will face major border tax on returning products
•    China and Japan make it difficult for the US to sell there
•    Thinks he can cut regulation by 75% or more
•    Tells execs they can have a meeting with him whenever they need them, maybe even quarterly

The comments provided a much needed respite, with the key US Dollar Index reversing majority of daily losses and currently testing session top near 100.60 region.