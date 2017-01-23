Trump says he is going to cut taxes massively for middle class and companies - RTRS

The US President Donald Trump is out on wires, via Reuters, noting that he is going to cut taxes massively for middle class and companies.

Key headlines:

• Promises advantages for companies that make products in the US

• Firms that move abroad will face major border tax on returning products

• China and Japan make it difficult for the US to sell there

• Thinks he can cut regulation by 75% or more

• Tells execs they can have a meeting with him whenever they need them, maybe even quarterly

The comments provided a much needed respite, with the key US Dollar Index reversing majority of daily losses and currently testing session top near 100.60 region.