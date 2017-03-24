Trump: Republicans will probably work on tax reform now

Trump: Republicans will probably work on tax reform nowBy Eren Sengezer
President Donald Trump is making a statement on the healthcare bill in the Oval Office
Key quotes (via Reuters)
- We were very close on healthcare bill, it was a very tight margin
- With no support from Democrats, we could not quite get there on healthcare bill
- Obamacare now likely to explode
- Would be really good is if Democrats got together with us
- I thanked House Speaker Paul Ryan
- Ryan worked very, very hard
- We learned a lot about loyalty
- Republicans will probably work on tax reform now