Trump: Republicans will probably work on tax reform now

By Eren Sengezer

President Donald Trump is making a statement on the healthcare bill in the Oval Office

Key quotes (via Reuters)

  • We were very close on healthcare bill, it was a very tight margin
  • With no support from Democrats, we could not quite get there on healthcare bill
  • Obamacare now likely to explode
  • Would be really good is if Democrats got together with us
  • I thanked House Speaker Paul Ryan
  • Ryan worked very, very hard
  • We learned a lot about loyalty
  • Republicans will probably work on tax reform now

 