Trump relations with Mexico over controversial wall intensify, MXN battered through 21.33 handle

The Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto, has canceled a visit to Washington as tensions with Trump administration intensify.

My President Donald Trump’s order to build a wall has intensified poor start-up relations with President Enrique Pena Nieto and was casting doubt on whether the two leaders could even meet next week in Washington to talk face to face and negotiate their bilateral trading relationships.

The mexican peso has been picking up throughout the US morning from 20.85 and rallied to 21.3563 the high so far, taking out the 20 4hr sma at 21.3244.