Trump privately scolded, warned by allies – Axios

A Friday tweet by Trump was flagged by Twitter for violating its rules about "glorifying violence," called protestors "THUGS" and used the phrase, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

Axios has noted that over the past couple of days, "numerous advisers both inside and outside the White House have urged the president to tone down his violent rhetoric, which many worry could escalate racial tensions and hurt him politically."

Key notes

Behind the scenes: The biggest source of internal concern was Trump's escalatory tweet, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Some advisers said it could damage him severely with independent voters and suburban women. After not going to sleep until the early hours of Friday morning, President Trump woke to a string of conversations with advisers who told him he had a problem. Why it matters: After so long working for him, Trump's inner circle usually shrugs at his tweets. So it's a rare moment when they sound the alarm.

Market implications

With this being election year, this not a market-friendly topic. Markets would prefer to see Trump in the elections in anticipation of cheaper money and stimulus to help the markets higher.