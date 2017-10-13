Trump plans to scrap critical Obamacare subsidy

Trump plans to scrap critical Obamacare subsidyBy Omkar Godbole
Politico report says US President Donald Trump is planning to cut off critical subsidy payments to insurers selling Obamacare coverage.
"The move could draw lawsuits and may put pressure on Congress to appropriate funding for the subsidies, which help insurers reduce out-of-pocket costs for low-income Obamacare customers", says Politico.
