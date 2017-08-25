Trump plans Missouri trip to launch tax overhaul push - BBG

Trump plans Missouri trip to launch tax overhaul push - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg quoted a Trump administration official familiar with the plans, as saying that the US President Donald Trump will kick off a campaign to overhaul the tax policy next week with a visit to Missouri.
The official said Trump is not expected to detail on his own plan or many specifics, however, Trump will advocate broad themes of middle-class tax cuts, simplifying the tax code and making businesses more competitive in a way that encourages job creation.
