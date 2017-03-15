Trump paid $38mln tax on $150mln income, return shows - BBG

According to two pages of the US President Trump’s federal income tax return for 2005 that were apparently leaked, showed that Trump made more than $152.7 million and paid $38.4 million in federal taxes in that year, MSNBC broadcasted via Bloomberg earlier on the day.

The amounts reported on MSNBC suggested Trump paid an effective tax rate of roughly 24%to 25% in 2005.

Recall that Trump had promised to release his tax returns during the campaign.