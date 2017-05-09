Trump on N.Korea, what's the latest? - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that President Trump tweeted: “I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States.”

Key Quotes:

"This is on the back of news that Trump and Moon agreed to remove the limit on allowed payloads for South Korean missiles. US UN Ambassador UN Haley is pressing the UN for the “strongest possible” sanctions.

However, Russia and China appear to be pressing back on these demands. Putin said that sanctions would be “counter-productive.” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “The actions and reactions of the Security Council will depend on the conclusions reached through debate by its members."

China will promote denuclearisation and the maintenance of stability on the peninsula, and promote solving problems on the peninsula through dialogue and consultation.”