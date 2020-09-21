Trump: Looking at five women for the Supreme Court nomination

The death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is troubling for the passage of another stimulus package in Congress an makes it less likely before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

However, the US President Donald Trump is reported by Reuters to be looking at five women for the Supreme Court nomination and that he will probably announce pick on Saturday.

The US president has stated that he would rather have senate vote before the US election.

The markets would like to see some movement towards new rescue stimulus considering the concerns of a second wave as we head into flu season which clashes with the US elections.

Some traction on the nominee will bring some relief to equities that have struggled at the start of the week.

The Dow shed as much as 900 points and the CBOE Market Volatility index VIX , Wall Street's fear gauge, shot up to its highest level in nearly two weeks.

The S&P 500 ended down about 9% from its record close on Sept.