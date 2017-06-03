Trump likely to sign a revised travel ban on Monday

Trump likely to sign a revised travel ban on MondayBy Eren ŞENGEZER
President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on Monday banning travel of people from certain countries to the United States.
Key highlight (via Reuters)
- Iraq will be removed from the list of countries targeted in the ban
- The new executive order would keep a 90-day ban on travel to the United States by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations - Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
- Tens of thousands of legal permanent residents in the United States - or green card holders - from the listed countries would not now be affected by the travel ban.