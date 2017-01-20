Trump: Likely to adopt pro-growth and dollar-supportive policies - SocGen

Trump: Likely to adopt pro-growth and dollar-supportive policies - SocGenBy Sandeep Kanihama
Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, notes that the first hundred days of the Trump Presidency are about to start and he is likely to adopt pro-growth and dollar-supportive policies, while he may repeat his resistance to a strong currency.
Key Quotes
“Actions usually speak louder than words, but at the start of the presidency, policy intentions may speak loudest of all. We see 5-10% appreciation ahead.”
“FX market confidence levels are low; trading patterns, whether in GBP/USD or USD/JPY and EUR/USD (let alone anything more exotic), can best be described as ‘jerky’. But the Trump presidency is about to start, and if his programme is pro-growth, it will likely be pro-dollar for now, which would lead to a further 5-10% rise during his first 100 days.”