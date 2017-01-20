Trump it up - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained, in his much anticipated inauguration speech, President Trump largely focused on the main principle that won him the election: a strong anti-establishment message and putting America above all else.

Key Quotes:

"“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength... I will fight for you with every breath in my body. And I will never, ever let you down...

From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first – America first.” With numerous reports of protests and violence, clearly it has been a turbulent start to his presidency, and so the focus is not only going to be on how Trump plans to achieve his economic goals (with clear details still scant on that front), but also how he intends to unite a country that seems anything but that at the moment."