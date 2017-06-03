Trump is focused on free, fair and reciprocal trade - US trade council head P. Navarro

Trump is focused on free, fair and reciprocal trade - US trade council head P. NavarroBy Haresh Menghani
Speaking in Washington on Monday, the US trade council head, Peter Navarro, was quoted saying that Trump is focused on free, fair and reciprocal trade.
Key headlines:
• trade negotiations will soon move forward on NFTA
• US trade deficit on goods is large, persistent
• US must focus on expanding industrial base
• US can boost growth by shrinking trade deficit
• trade deficits matter a great deal
• US will be owned by foreigners if trade distortions persist
Meanwhile, the key US Dollar Index traded with mild positive bias around mid-101.00s amid growing prospects for an eventual Fed rate-hike action at its next week's monetary policy meeting.