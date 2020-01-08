Trump is downplaying the damage caused by Iranian missiles earlier – Iranian Press

US President Trump is downplaying the damage caused by Iranian missiles earlier, the Iranian state television offers additional headlines on Iran’s retaliation to the US’ assassination of Soleimani.

The state TV also said that Iran army Iran claiming that 80 American "terrorists" were killed in missile attacks on US targets in Iraq.

Recall that US President Trump said earlier today that that negligible damage was done by the Iran’s attacks, which led to the risk recovery and reversal in the gold and oil price surge.