Trump impeachment news: GOP senators introduce a resolution to change rules

GOP senators introduce a resolution to change rules and dismiss Trump impeachment without articles, The Hill has reported.

Roughly a dozen GOP senators want to change the Senate’s rules and allow for lawmakers to dismiss articles of impeachment against President Trump before the House sends them over.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) introduced the resolution on Monday, arguing the Senate's impeachment rules do not envision a scenario where the House would delay transmitting articles against a president, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has done. Read more…

US politics watch: Impeachment deepens the divide

The impeachment of President Trump has major implications for the Democratic party primaries and the 2020 general election. In this latest update to our in-depth report US Politics Watch: Four Scenarios for 2020 and Beyond, we have again teamed up with Oxford Analytica to examine how the race for the White House could play out.

President Trump has become only the third President to be impeached. But despite the solid support of Democrats in the House of Representatives, the likelihood of the President being removed from office remains small, given the strong Republican majority in the Senate. Nevertheless, impeachment has major implications for the electoral landscape, both for the Democratic party primaries as well as the 2020 general election. Read more...