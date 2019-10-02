Trump impeachment inquiry is no reason to overhaul your investments – JP Morgan

John Normand, Head of cross-asset fundamental strategy at JPMorgan Chase provide key insights on how the markets should position themselves following a formal impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump launched on Tuesday.
Key Quotes:
"Despite the drama this process will inject into the rest of the President's first term, there is little justification for altering asset allocation now, unless one thinks that this issue is the decisive one that tips the US economy into sub-trend growth and/or a profits recession."
"To us, impeachment more seems yet another constraint on returns over the next year, given the newer uncertainties created around international and domestic policy."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Eyes 38.2% Fib hurdle on pennant breakout
With short duration charts reporting a bullish continuation pattern, EUR/USD looks set to extend Tuesday’s 0.32% rally to 1.0967 – 38.2% Fib Retracement of 1.1110/1.0879.
GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge
GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session.
USD/JPY: Bears seeking lower grounds to test below 107.50s
USD/JPY is steady in the Tokyo open with thin trade expected following an explosive session overnight and with a lack of liquidity in Asia due to the Chinese holidays.
Gold: Bulls committed at key support ahead of 61.8% Fibonacci target
Gold has completed a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 and slipped to close proximity of the 61.8% Fibonacci target. But Bulls will need to get back above the 1500 psychological level.
US purchasing managers’ index plunges to decade low
The PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009. It was the second month below the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction.