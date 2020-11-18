The incumbent US President Donald Trump has sacked the election security head Chris Krebs.

The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, “glitches” in the voting machines which changed... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

...votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, investors will ignore Trump's unwillingness to concede and instead focus on te Federal Reserve in the hope of unprecedented stimulus measures.

President-select Joe Biden's economic plan is important as well.

However, the critical risk is that he Biden might not be able to get as big a package through Congress depending on the outcome of the two special election runoffs in January deciding who will win the Senate majority.

If the Democrats do not win both seats, the Republicans will continue to have the majority and hence we expect only a small relief package because the Republicans then can block it in Congress.