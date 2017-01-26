Trump equity rally resumes - AmpGFX

USA construction and building material sector equities have also risen strongly in recent days notes Greg Gibbs, Director at Amplifying Global FX Capital.

Key Quotes

“Market commentaries suggest they are drawing support from Trump’s plans to build a wall on the Mexican border. He has also revived the Keystone XL pipeline into Canada and the Dakotas Access pipeline.”

“His vision for toughening trade, promoting manufacturing at home and boosting infrastructure spending are likely to boost confidence in heavy industry and construction industries.”