Trump crossing the wires again, wants to bring back trillions of dollars invested overseas

Trump crossing the wires again, wants to bring back trillions of dollars invested overseasBy Ross J Burland
Since the recent leak that Trump's plan will raise the tax rate on the lowest earners, Trump has crossed the wires and said that they will double the standard deduction and increase child tax credit.
Additional Comments from Trump were:
- "...very disappointed in a couple of Senators on healthcare"
- "...to lower corporate tax rate, also wants to bring back trillions of dollars invested overseas"
