Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines - RTRS

Reuters reports that the US President Trump signed orders late-Tuesday clearing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure.

Trump campaigned on promises to increase domestic energy production. Before taking office he said the Dakota pipeline should be completed and that he would revive the CAD8 billion (USD6.1 billion) Keystone XL project, which was rejected in 2015 by then-President Obama.