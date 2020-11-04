Trump Campaign taking critical legal actions in Pennsylvania

Trump Campaign says he is taking critical legal actions in Pennsylvania and is declaring victory there.

However, all ballots won't be counted until past Friday according to CNN.

Trump leads by 6% with 85% in so far.

We are winning Pennsylvania big, but the PA Secretary of State just announced that there are “Millions of ballots left to be counted.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Market implications

Trump cannot afford to lose this one.

So far, Trump is legally disputing Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The US dollar could be in for a ride to the upside on contested election fears:

Mitch McConnell says he's untroubled by Trump’s vows to contest vote counts in key states:

“The courts will decide disputes. That’s the way we do it in this country"