Trump Campaign Spokesman: Pres. Trump intends to participate in October 15 US presidential debate

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, US President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman crossed wires, via Reuters. The diplomat mentioned, “Trump intends to participate in October 15 US presidential debate in Miami.” With this, the Republican leader turns down the odds of his political inactivity due to the recent contraction of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional details from the New York Times suggest the debate may be held virtually to avoid further spread of the virus.
Market implications
The news adds to the global risk-on sentiment as it defies political deadlock due to Mr. Trump’s COVID-19 infection. Though, the markets are waiting for additional catalysts to extend the previous day’s upbeat mood. As a result, the risk-barometer AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7180 amid the initial hour of Tuesday’s Asian session.
